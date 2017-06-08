Learn more about Fay School at ‘Walk-in Wednesdays’

Southborough – “Walk-in Wednesdays” will take place every Wednesday this spring and summer at Fay’s Admission Office, located at 54 Main St. in Southborough. Drop in anytime between 9 and 11 a.m. to learn more about Fay, meet with admission representatives, and to take a campus tour.

If you are considering Fay for next school year, there are limited spaces available in select grades and they are still accepting applications.

Fay School is a coed private school located in Southborough that serves students in kindergarten through grade 9, with an optional boarding program for grades 7-9.