Achilles Evangelous, 92, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Achilles Evangelous, 92, of Marlborough, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Born in Clinton, he was the son of the late Helena (Kosto) and Serantos Evangelous. He was the husband of 66 years to Elizabeth R. (Pietroluongo) Evangelous of Marlborough.

Achilles was an Army veteran during the Korean Conflict. He had worked in Research and Development as a Vice President at VanBrode Company in Clinton, and had also worked for Wheatabix in Clinton. He was a member of the Sons of Italy and past member of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to being a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, he was a former parishioner of St. Anne’s Church in Marlborough.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Ralph Evangelous and his wife Donna of North Carolina and Anthony Evangelous and his wife Fabiana of Marlborough; his brother, Tom Evans of Palm Desert, Calif; his sister, Sophie Kobus of Winterhaven, Fla.; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and his loving sister-in-law, Frances Brescia of Marlborough. He was predeceased by his siblings, Bessie Hardy and John and Charlie Evangelous.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 9, from 5-8 p.m., at the William R. Short Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m., at the Immaculate Conception Church in Marlborough. Burial will take place at a later date at Bourne National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kindred Hospice, 400 Hemenway St., Marlborough, MA 01752 or Scholarship for the Sons of Italy, Chapter 240, Doris Maffioli, 118 Conrad Rd, Marlborough, MA 01752.