Danvers man charged in alleged Southborough fitness club theft

Southborough – Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus released this statement this morning:

On June 6, the Southborough Police Department’s Detective Unit was able work with the owner of Pennant CrossFit to develop information leading to a suspect in the recent Breaking and Entering/Larceny of a Concept 2 Rower at the business on June 5.

Working with detectives from Sudbury and Watertown who experienced similar thefts, Lieutenant Sean James and Officer Thomas Rock responded to the suspect’s residence in Danvers where a confession and other corroborating evidence was obtained.

James C. Rooney (age 39) of Danvers will be summonsed into Westborough District Court at a later date to appear on two charges of Felony B&E Larceny in the Night Time for thefts that occurred at the Southborough CrossFit on or about May 5th-8th, and on June 5. Rower machines from both incidents are in the process of being recovered.

Mr. Rooney is also expected to face similar charges from the Sudbury and Watertown Police Department’s for the incidents in their jurisdictions.