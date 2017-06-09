Friday, June 9th, 2017 | Posted by

Danvers man charged in alleged Southborough fitness club theft

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Southborough – Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus released this statement this morning:

On June 6,  the Southborough Police Department’s Detective Unit was able work with the owner of Pennant CrossFit to develop information leading to a suspect in the recent Breaking and Entering/Larceny of a Concept 2 Rower at the business on June 5.

Working with detectives from Sudbury and Watertown who experienced similar thefts, Lieutenant Sean James and Officer Thomas Rock responded to the suspect’s residence in Danvers where a confession and other corroborating evidence was obtained.

James C. Rooney (age 39) of Danvers will be summonsed into Westborough District Court at a later date to appear on two charges of Felony B&E Larceny in the Night Time for thefts that occurred at the Southborough CrossFit on or about May 5th-8th, and on June 5.  Rower machines from both incidents are in the process of being recovered.

Mr. Rooney is also expected to face similar charges from the Sudbury and Watertown Police Department’s for the incidents in their jurisdictions.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88744

Posted by on Jun 9 2017. Filed under Southborough, This Just In. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...
  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...
  • Karen b: Is there any kind of list of patients that passed at the hospital? If so, how would I access it? Also are...
  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...
  • Dave Miller: HI Elaine: Great article and timely. My only comment comes with your suggestion that the FHA loan with...

Recently Added