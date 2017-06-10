Saturday, June 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Citizen’s Scholarship Foundation welcomes two new benefactors

Region – For over 25 years, the Citizen’s Scholarship Foundation has been managing and awarding scholarships to high school seniors and adults seeking further education to help defray the cost of college. Through the Dollars for Scholars program, over 1,000 scholarships have been awarded to date, totaling roughly $600,000. This year, there will be two additional scholarships, thanks to the families of two former Marlborough firefighters, Donald Cusson and Robert Rennie. Both families have chosen to honor the memory of their loved one by awarding a scholarship in their name.

Donald Cusson was the Marlborough emergency management director for 30 years, and a retired firefighter with 34 years on the force. He was also a member of Marlborough’s Medical Reserve Corps, and was responsible for creating Marlborough’s hazardous waste collection day.

Robert Rennie was a retired deputy fire chief, and served the city’s fire department for 34 years. Rennie was also a member of the National Guard Army Reserves and the head of the Worcester Region Hazardous Material Team.

Those who wish to donate to a scholarship fund in memory of Cusson or Rennie may do so to the Scholarship Fund at CSF of Marlborough Dollars for Scholars at www.marlborough.dollarsforscholars.org.

This year’s award dinner for recipients of scholarships through the Dollars for Scholars program will be held at the Marlborough Senior Center Thursday, June 22.

