Making Tracks for Technology’ fundraiser to be held at Coolidge School

Shrewsbury – “Making Tracks for Technology” is a fundraiser to raise money to fund iPads for the Calvin Coolidge Elementary School, which has over 400 students in grades K-4. The school’s goal is to raise at least $4,000 to help support the technology program purchase of new classroom iPads.

Students will participate in a Walk-a-Thon at the school, with families sponsoring their students. Organizers are requesting that local businesses and individuals consider donating to this fundraiser as well.

Those interested may make checks payable to Calvin Coolidge PTO, and mail to Calvin Coolidge Elementary School, 1 Florence Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. All contributions are tax-deductible.