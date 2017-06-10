Saturday, June 10th, 2017 | Posted by

Making Tracks for Technology’ fundraiser to be held at Coolidge School

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Shrewsbury – “Making Tracks for Technology” is a fundraiser to raise money to fund iPads for the Calvin Coolidge Elementary School, which has over 400 students in grades K-4. The school’s goal is to raise at least $4,000 to help support the technology program purchase of new classroom iPads.

Students will participate in a Walk-a-Thon at the school, with families sponsoring their students.  Organizers are requesting that local businesses and individuals consider donating to this fundraiser as well.

Those interested may make checks payable to Calvin Coolidge PTO, and mail to Calvin Coolidge Elementary School, 1 Florence Street, Shrewsbury, MA 01545. All contributions are tax-deductible.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88819

Posted by on Jun 10 2017. Filed under Education, Shrewsbury. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...
  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...
  • Karen b: Is there any kind of list of patients that passed at the hospital? If so, how would I access it? Also are...
  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...

Recently Added