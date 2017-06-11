Sunday, June 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton students learn about ‘beetles, butterflies, moths and more’

“The Bugman” entertains and educates students.
Photo/submitted

Grafton – On May 12 the second grade students at Millbury Street Elementary School were visited by The Bugman (aka Ron Mack who is originally from Grafton). Mr. Mack is an entomologist who has traveled the world studying bugs of all kinds. He brought along a variety of bugs (both dead and alive) for the students to see including dragon fly nymphs and gypsy moth caterpillar pupa. The students also learned about insects’ homes and various traps used to help farmers. A favorite was the Madagascar hissing cockroach who likes to eat dog food!

This enrichment program was funded by the SGPTO.

