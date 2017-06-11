Northborough bank executive forms relationship with Rockwell Museum

By Nance Ebert, Contributing Writer

Northborough – As the market president for TD Bank of central, western and southeastern Massachusetts, Robert Babcock is constantly seeking activities and locations for his quarterly rewards and recognition events.

Babcock has 30 years of commercial banking experience in Massachusetts and at TD Bank. He is responsible for overall business results, alignment and integration with retail initiatives, regional marketing, business development and community activities throughout the region.

A couple of years ago, he organized an event at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, and received much positive feedback from participants. They loved the accessibility and they appreciated Rockwell’s legendary artwork that surrounded each room.

“Typically we would have our quarterly rewards and recognition events at a baseball field [or] a bowling alley. … Unfortunately, only about 20 percent of the people are truly interested in these types of activities,” Babcock explained. “I was aware of the museum and because my bank responsibilities cover central and western Mass., and it is located within our market, I threw out the idea to have an event there. I had never been there myself, and after visiting and having our first event there a couple of years ago, I felt connected to the museum and wanted to remain involved.”

Babcock is now a board member.

“The artwork is beautiful and accessible to all,” he said. “There are always changing featured exhibits and guest visitors.”

Last year, he said, Laura Bush was there and a current exhibit features the illustrations by Hannah Barbera. The drive out to Stockbridge can be made in one day or visitors can choose to explore the Berkshires further.

“There is nothing more iconic, in my opinion, than visiting the Norman Rockwell Museum and sitting on the front porch of the Red Lion Inn on a white rocking chair watching people go by,” said Babcock.

The Norman Rockwell Museum is preparing for their upcoming 2017 Legends Gala, which will be held Saturday, June 10. The featured summer/fall exhibition will be “Inventing America: Rockwell and Warhol.” This event is sponsored by Perillo Tours, TD Bank and Sotheby’s.

Babcock lives in Northborough with his wife and five children. He is an active participant in numerous community activities and not-for-profit organizations. He is also a longtime central Massachusetts fundraiser for The Make-A-Wish Foundation and is also a board member of the Barton Center for Diabetes Education, The Boroughs YMCA, and the Associated Industries of Massachusetts.