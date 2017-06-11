Northborough Boy Scout Troop 101 celebrates 101st Eagle Scout

By Liz Nolan, Contributing Writer

Northborough – The dedication and many hours of service by Boy Scout Troop 101 over the years to the Northborough community can be seen and enjoyed all around town. The troop recently recognized its 101st Eagle Scout and also is in the preparation phase to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2018.

Troop 101 Committee Chair Ron Pfannenstiel has been with the troop for 13 years. He originally became involved when his son joined. Like many others, he has continued to volunteer with the troop even though his son received his Eagle Scout and has since left the program.

Pfannenstiel said that the dedication of the volunteers demonstrates how the troop is valued.

Typically, boys cross over from Cub Scouts to Boys Scouts at age 11, but Cub Scouts is not a prerequisite to join. Pfannenstiel is personally inspired by the boys as he watches their individual growth, maturity and what they accomplish as a Boy Scout through the years.

“As the boys go through the program, they are having fun and making new friends while learning life skills,” he said. “They are participating in a program that’s so much fun, they don’t want to quit and they stay in it for a long time.”

Since January 2016, Troop 101 has recognized 10 Eagle Scouts; typically less than 5 percent of all Scouts earn the rank of Eagle. The projects completed by these 10 young men accounted for over 1,200 hours of service to the Northborough community.

“Boy Scouts is more than just earning merit badges and going camping,” Pfannenstiel said. “As a boy progresses through scouting, he becomes a young man. They think they’re just learning about first aid, how to camp, and how to cook; but they are learning how to organize and take individual accountability for themselves to progress through requirements of the seven rank advancements. They’re also learning leadership skills, to be conservation-minded, and how to be a good citizen in the community. It’s about building character.”

Earning the rank of Eagle Scout is not easy and averages 125 hours of work that must be completed by age 18. The Scout must plan out the project, receive approval, seek out fundraising, coordinate with the community and local officials, and organize volunteers. The project must benefit the community or an organization other than Boy Scouts. Candidates also have to go through an interview with four to five members of the Board of Review.

Some of the more recent Eagle Scout projects from the troop include an outdoor classroom and path for young learners at the Church of Nativity, a newly designed band storage area at Algonquin Regional High School, a new permanent fire pit for the proper disposal of old flags at the Northborough American Legion, and renovated trails throughout Northborough.

“The boys are encouraged to think about their passions and interests and choose a project around that,” Pfannenstiel said. “They choose something that means something to them.”

Eagle Scout number 101 for Troop 101 was Alec Somers and for his project he completed a garden renovation at the entrance way of St. Bernadette’s Church. This involved adding over 30 new bushes and flowering plants.

Somers’ Scouting career includes earning 28 merit badges, 69 nights of camping, hiking 122 miles, and 65.7 service hours.

Pfannenstiel said that all the Scouts in Troop 101, current and past, are all linked together by their incredible legacy of service.

A recent example of this service is the placement of 688 American flags at the graves of veterans at the Howard Street Cemetery by Scouts and volunteers May 21.

“The flagging of graves occurs as part of the Memorial Day activities throughout our country,” said Pfannenstiel. “It is a small gesture to acknowledge those fallen heroes who served in the military.”

Additional information on Troop 101 can be found at www.bsatroop101ma.org.