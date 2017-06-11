Welcome to the world Mckenzie Jade Harrington!
Northborough – Kaitlyn Ware and Joshua Harrington became the proud parents of Mckenzie Jade Harrington, who was born Apr. 7, 2017. Mckenzie came into the world weighing 6lbs. 14oz. and 19 inches long at 11:55 a.m. at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Worcester.
Mckenzie’s maternal grandparents are Cheryl Vautier of Northborough and Robert Ware of West Roxbury. Her paternal grandparents are Kimberly Rosol of Upton and David Harrington of Hubbardston.
