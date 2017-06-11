Sunday, June 11th, 2017 | Posted by

Welcome to the world Mckenzie Jade Harrington!

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Northborough – Kaitlyn Ware and Joshua Harrington became the proud parents of Mckenzie Jade Harrington, who was born Apr. 7, 2017. Mckenzie came into the world weighing 6lbs. 14oz. and 19 inches long at 11:55 a.m. at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Worcester.

Mckenzie’s maternal grandparents are Cheryl Vautier of Northborough and Robert Ware of West Roxbury. Her paternal grandparents are Kimberly Rosol of Upton and David Harrington of Hubbardston.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88795

Posted by on Jun 11 2017. Filed under Northborough, People and Places. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...
  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...
  • Karen b: Is there any kind of list of patients that passed at the hospital? If so, how would I access it? Also are...
  • Max Jones: I like how you talked about bathtub refinishing being able to change the color of the original fixture. We...

Recently Added