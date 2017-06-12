Barbara Armenti, 82, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Barbara Ann “Buzzy” Armenti, 82, of Shrewsbury, passed away at her home Friday, June 9, 201, surrounded by friends and loved ones.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Joseph M. Armenti; her son, Joseph M. Armenti Jr. and his wife Karen; her grandson, Matthew and his wife Erica; her granddaughter, Erica; and her great-granddaughter, Charlotte, all of Shrewsbury. She also leaves behind her brother, Paul P. Garganigo and his wife Suzanne of Eastham, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Paul and Josie (Plitnick) Garganigo.

Born Feb. 2, 1935, she was a longtime resident of Shrewsbury. She was a graduate of the Shrewsbury High School, class of 1953, known as the tornado class.

Buzzy worked as a bookkeeper for many businesses throughout her life, including Sessions Casket Company, Kelly Square Tire, N. Armenti & Sons, and most recently Monarch Spring Company, where she retired from in April 2015.

Buzzy loved to travel with her husband and family, taking numerous trips to various destinations over the years. She also loved to spend time on Cape Cod during the summer months, visiting the beach or enjoying a glass of Pinot Grigio. She never complained about anything, had unconditional love for her family, and always tried to help wherever she could.

Family and friends celebrated Buzzy’s life June 12 at the Chiampa Funeral Home 〜 The Sumner House, on the Common, Shrewsbury Center, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Anne’s Church of Shrewsbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations made in Buzzy’s name to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, would be appreciated.

The family would like to extend special thanks to all those who participated in Barbara’s care, especially Clara Lapomardo Sheehan and Nereida Amaro.