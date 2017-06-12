Beverley Swanson, 92, of Westborough

Westborough – Beverley J. Swanson, whose radio voice and award-winning, commercial journalism talents were hallmarks of her time at KRLC in Lewiston, Idaho back-in-the-day, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at Beaumont Rehab facility.

Born Jan. 25, 1925 to early Idaho pioneers, she moved in 2015 to be closer to family. She gained many new friends with residents and staff at Whitney Place Assisted Living here.

She is survived by two daughters, Carol Isvak and son-in-law Rudy of Westborough and Dawn Swanson of Seattle, Wash.; a grandson, Ryan Swanson; a great-grandson, Zenith Lim of Seattle; and nieces, nephew, and cousins in Nevada, Idaho, and Washington. A grandson, James Brunzell of Mansfield, predeceased her in 2000.

With no formal training, except voice lessons, Beverley wrote and broadcast her way to successive regional awards and recognition for commercial journalism. Sales and advertising were in her blood and her voice was perfect for the radio. Lucy Rice, a former colleague now of Sales Sense, Portland, OR, said upon learning of her passing, “She was one of the most creative people in the last 100 years.”

Beverley’s commercial writing was recognized by the National Federation of Press Women (1971 Journalism Award), Idaho Press Women, the Inland Empire Press-Radio-Television (radio production commercials), the Spokane Press Club, the L-C Kiwanis Club, where she was included in the Foremost Women in Communications 1969-70, plus many other distinctions for sales and advertising work.

Throughout her life, Beverley continued to write poems, letters-to-the-editor, and prose to family members and assisted living residents until her final illness. She never tired of sharing stories with new friends about her pioneer heritage in Idaho.Her assisted living neighbors often stopped by to hear more or to learn crafts: sketching, crocheting, etc. Being so far from the source of her stories and unfamiliar with her background, she got many questions about the “delicious corn” grown there. She corrected that corn is grown in Iowa, Idaho POTATOES are famous!!!

A fall graveside service is planned in Lewiston, Idaho.