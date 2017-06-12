Carl T. Kerk, 89, of Hudson

Hudson – Carl T. Kerk, 89, of Hudson, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 8, 2017 at Marlborough Hills Healthcare after a period of declining health.

Carl was born Sept. 4, 1927 in Camden, N.J., a son of the late Adolph F. sand following graduation he proudly served his Nation in the United States Army during World War II. After the his service ended, he went on to study electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1953. He later settled in Hudson, where he resided for over 40 years.

Carl was a familiar face in Hudson, a true gentleman, always pleasant and kind; his even tempered nature put those around him at ease. An engineer at heart, he enjoyed building things around his home and meticulously nurturing and grooming his gardens. He also loved searching for lost treasures in local flea markets and yard sales. He never lost his appetite for knowledge and he religiously read his Boston Globe daily to keep current on local and national current events.

Carl leaves behind many people who loved and cared for him. Amongst his many survivors he leaves his close friends, Dinis and Adriana Chaves, and their children, Tony and Christina Chaves. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Carl was predeceased by his four brothers, William, Adolph, Herman, and Albert Kerk.

A calling hour will be held Saturday, June 17, from 7:30-8:30 a.m., at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, followed by a procession to Saint Michael’s Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, for a 9 a.m. celebration Mass of Christian Burial. Afterwards, Carl will be interred in Saint Michael’s Cemetery in Hudson.