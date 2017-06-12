Gerald Chaulk, 84, of Hudson

Hudson – Gerald Chaulk, 84 of Hudson, formerly of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Thursday June 8, 2017. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Marion I. (Cooper), Chaulk.

In addition to his wife, Gerald is also survived by his two children, Lauren A Chaulk of Hudson and Sgt. Scott M Chaulk and his wife Donna of Hudson; two grandchildren, Ryan and Zachary Chaulk; two brothers, Donald and Kenneth Chaulk; and many nieces and nephews.

Gerald was born April 16, 1933 in Cambridge, one of 11 children. He was the son of two hardworking Canadians from Trinity Bay, Newfoundland, the late Ernest and Sarah (Cooke) Chaulk. He attended Cambridge Rindge High School and following graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, proudly serving his nation from 1952 to 1955; serving in the Korean War. Following his return from service, Gerald married the love of his life, Marion, and shortly after they settled in Hudson where they resided for the past 55 years.

Gerald worked as Registry Inspector for over 20 years until he retired in 1981.

Gerald enjoyed crosswords, cribbage and attending all his grandsons sporting events. While younger he played Semi pro football in a Cambridge League, as well as softball for Manny’s café in the Hudson softball league.

He was a kind man, with a great sense of humor and an infectious smile. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.

A period of visitation will be held Monday June 12, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson. A graveside committal service will be held Tuesday June 13, at 10 a.m., at Saint Michaels Cemetery.