Katherine Nash, 52, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Katherine Anne “ Kathy” Fritsche Nash, 52, of Shrewsbury, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017 after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was the beloved wife of Bill Nash for 23 years and mother of sons Connor, 21, a graduate of the University of Vermont, and Owen Nash, 19, a student at UMass Amherst – and her beloved dog, Casey.

Kathy was born in New Brunswick, N.J. and grew up in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. and Northborough. She attended Algonquin High School and the University of Massachusetts.

She became a Health and Fitness instructor and was a Jazzercize Center owner in West Boylston. She was a devoted wife and mother and always focused on her boys – encouraging them by creating an environment to foster their unique skills and passions.

Kathy was an advocate for local education and community issues. This motivated her to become a Town Meeting Member in Shrewsbury and a School Building Committee Member. The Nashes were also very involved with the Ski Ward Race Team where they became part of a caring ski team community.

As an avid traveler, she took trips with her family and friends to Los Cabos, Turks and Caicos, Aruba, Key West, Cape Cod, Jamaica, Yosemite, Whidbey Island, Vancouver, Whistler, B.C. and many other adventures. She recently planned an extended Nash Family trip to the Outer Banks, which will take place at the end of June. She made sure that the Fritsche Sisters had their annual ‘Sister’s Weekend’ for over 25 years. She was an avid and knowledgeable Boston Sports fan, and got to three Patriots games last year alone to root on her 2nd love, Tom Brady.

She was passionate about diminishing the stigma associated with lung cancer, which is the most fatal type of cancer, yet one of the most underfunded. She led fund raising efforts through participation in the annual Dana Farber Jimmy Fund Walk since her diagnosis 4 years ago, and has designated all funds raised to support Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s world-class Lung Cancer research and compassionate and holistic patient care.

She is also survived by her mother, Eileen Short Fritsche of Northborough; her siblings, Nancy Fritsche Eagan and husband John, Robert Fritsche and wife Lynn, John Fritsche and wife Betty Anne, Mary Fritsche, and Andrew Fritsche and wife Viviane; nieces and nephews Stephen, Jennifer, Catherine, Alex, Ben, Hannah, Liam, and Lucas; and her extended Nash family.

She lived life to the fullest, loved to travel, and her perfect day would be sunny, 85 degrees, with sand in her toes and waves crashing in front of her, and family and friends by her side.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kathy’s family Tuesday, June 13, from 4-8 p.m., at Chiampa Funeral Home, 5 Church Rd., Shrewsbury. Her funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, June 14, at 10 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church, 640 Main St., Shrewsbury. Burial will follow at Mount View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please support Kathy’s passion for a lung cancer cure by donating to Team “Kathy’s Krew” in the 2017 Jimmy Fund Walk:

http://www.jimmyfundwalk.org/2017/kathys_krew_bnash. Your love and support is much appreciated.