Priscilla E. Linscott, 82, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Priscilla E. Linscott, 82, of Marlborough, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 9, 2017 at Marlborough Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leonard Linscott.

Born in Lebanon, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Leola (Green) Thibault, and was educated in Lebanon schools.

Priscilla worked in the housekeeping department at Larchwood Lodge Nursing Home in Waltham prior to her retirement. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and has been a resident of Marlborough for 11 years, previously living in Waltham.

She is survived by eight children, Susan Sweeney of Holden, Maine, Elaine “Jeanie” Ladd of Readfield, Maine, Dan Sweeney of Gardner, Karen Simoneau of Belmont, N.H., Nancy Canfield of Middletown, Conn., Tom Sweeney of Marlborough, Brenda Spencer of El Cajon, Calif., and Joanne Babineau of Marlborough; two sisters, Patricia Lombardi and Linda Chase; one brother, Roger Thibault; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Saturday, June 17, from 2-4 p.m., at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough. Burial will be private.