Monday, June 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Priscilla E. Linscott, 82, of Marlborough

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Marlborough – Priscilla E. Linscott, 82, of Marlborough, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 9, 2017 at Marlborough Hospital. She was the wife of the late Leonard Linscott.

Born in Lebanon, N.H., she was the daughter of the late Wilfred and Leola (Green) Thibault, and was educated in Lebanon schools.

Priscilla worked in the housekeeping department at Larchwood Lodge Nursing Home in Waltham prior to her retirement. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and has been a resident of Marlborough for 11 years, previously living in Waltham.

She is survived by eight children, Susan Sweeney of Holden, Maine, Elaine “Jeanie” Ladd of Readfield, Maine, Dan Sweeney of Gardner, Karen Simoneau of Belmont, N.H., Nancy Canfield of Middletown, Conn., Tom Sweeney of Marlborough, Brenda Spencer of El Cajon, Calif., and Joanne Babineau of Marlborough; two sisters, Patricia Lombardi and Linda Chase; one brother, Roger Thibault; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Saturday, June 17, from 2-4 p.m., at the William R. Short and Son Funeral Home, 95 West Main St., Marlborough. Burial will be private.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=88902

Posted by on Jun 12 2017. Filed under Marlborough, Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...
  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...
  • Karen b: Is there any kind of list of patients that passed at the hospital? If so, how would I access it? Also are...

Recently Added