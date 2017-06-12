Monday, June 12th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury High School Art Festival

By Douglas Maxwell Myer, Contributing Writer

Works from Ceramics and Sculpture III Course

Shrewsbury – On May 18, Shrewsbury High School presented a large impressive gallery in their cafeteria that exhibited collections of artwork by students during this school year. The art festival included photography, ceramics, paintings, sculptures, drawings and Photoshop designs. Every student who takes part in an art class at Shrewsbury High has the opportunity to select a work of their choice and have their piece displayed in the festival which has been an annual tradition at the school. For anyone in an upper level or Advanced Placement course is able to have their own personal board set up at the gallery. This year the festival provided a variety of creative intrigues as the student’s artistic perceptions chose themes in nature, landscapes, wildlife, food, human anatomy, clothing, buildings, and foreign cultures.

A ceremony was held later in the evening which gave recognition to the student’s hard work and all of the activities they took part in throughout the year; some of these events included the Boston Globe Scholastics art competition, the Anna Maria College art competition for high school students, celebrating Black History Month in February, and taking a trip to the Tower Hill Botanic Garden. The event ended with a senior video that commemorated members of the class of 2017 who created many works of art during their academic careers at Shrewsbury High School. Some of the student’s artwork will remain in glass display cases in the cafeteria.

Photos/Douglas Maxwell Myer

An art gallery set up in the Shrewsbury High School cafeteria

“T-Bone” by Sam Rosenfeld

A Kaleidoscope by Emma Koopman

Ceramic Sculptures in glass display case

