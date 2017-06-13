Accord Dental offers myriad of dental services

By Jane Keller Gordon, Contributing Writer

Business name: Accord Dental

Address: 1 Hawthorne Street, #A, North Grafton MA 01536

Owner: Dr. Jungwoo Lee

Contact Information: 508-839-6464

www.accorddentalpc.com

The staff of Accord Dental is dedicated to maintaining healthy teeth and beautiful smiles. Dr. Jungwoo Lee, an honors graduate of Boston University’s (BU) Henry Goldman School of Dental Medicine, has been practicing in Massachusetts since 2002.

He purchased Accord Dental from its founder, Dr. Charles Gagne in 2015. All of Dr. Gagne’s longtime staff members and patients stayed on.

Dr. Lee said, “We offer one stop shopping. Our service includes teeth cleaning, tooth color filling, oral surgery, gum surgery, dentures, crowns, veneers, Invisalign, and same-day implants. We have just introduced Philips Zoom Teeth Whitening, which costs $249.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate.”

You were born in South Korea. How did you end up in Massachusetts?

Like all boys in South Korea, I served in the military for two years after college. I studied social work and economics at Yonsei University in Seoul. After military service, I worked for Samsung, but changed focus when my sister married a dentist. I got inspired, and came to the U.S. to study dentistry.

I moved to Omaha, Nebraska, and attended at Creighton University. After mastering English, I took all pre-medical requirements courses. After a year-and-a-half, I started dental school at Boston University Henry Goldman School of Dental Medicine.

I’ve worked in Pembroke, on Cape Cod, Brockton, and Medford. I’m happy to be settled in North Grafton since I lived here once, and I attend the Presbyterian Church in Hopkinton.

Will you describe Zoom Whiting?

It’s a really terrific office whitening procedure that only takes one hour. Upon first visit, patients have a consult and impression taken by our clinical staff members. Zoom Teeth Whitening will be scheduled and performed later. The procedure is very effective in removing stains from food, smoking, soda, wine and other sources.

We send our patients home with a kit that contains upper and lower trays and gel syringes for booster teeth whitening.

Do you see children in your practice?

Yes, we do. We see children who are about two years and older. That’s when a dentist should first see them. We apply sealants to children’s teeth when their adult molars erupt. That usually happens at about six-years-old.

You offer implants in one visit?

We now have the technology to replace a tooth in one day. It’s much more convenient. Within a week, my patients are back to daily life.

What about Invislign?

I am a preferred provider of Invisalign. I’ve done many cases, from age 13, up to 70. Many of my patients are adults who had braces when they were young, whose teeth have relapsed. It’s important to make sure that a patient is in good oral health— especially cavity free—before we start Invisalign.

Accord Dental is accepting new patients, and emergency appointments are available. Office hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. The office is closed Saturday and Sunday.