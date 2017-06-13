American Legion Color Guard honored by Northborough Rotary

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Northborough – The Rotary Club of Northborough presented its prestigious Pride in Workmanship Award to the members of the American Legion Vincent F. Picard Post 234 Color Guard June 4 in a special ceremony held prior to the Legion’s monthly meeting.

This annual award is presented to a community member or group who has taken “great pride in performing their chosen line of work. Emphasis is placed on ‘doing a good job’ in a knowledgeable and dedicated manner.”

Rotarian George Pember, in bestowing the award, said the Color Guard was truly deserving of the honor. Each month the guard volunteer their services, he noted, to be present at events such as flag raisings, parades, civic events and wakes and funerals. Not only do they do many events in Northborough, they also travel to events in surrounding towns.

Each member was also presented with a certification of recognition as well.