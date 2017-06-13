Marlborough Hospital hosts 19th Safe Summer Fun Day

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Marlborough – Families flocked to the 19th annual Safe Summer Fun Day, held June 3 on the front lawn of UMass Memorial – Marlborough Hospital. A highlight of the fun and educational event was the distribution of free children’s bicycle helmets, which were properly fitted by hospital staff.

Children received other giveaways ranging from sunblock to balloon sculptures. They also got a chance to take the seat of emergency vehicles including ambulances, fire truck and police cruiser. Ten lucky attendees won free raffle prizes: seven bicycles, a tricycle and two booster seats.

Among the community organizations sharing informative literature was the Marlborough Substance Use Prevention Coalition. Playful activities included inflatable amusements, spin art “doctor dress up,” trackless train rides, karate demonstration and interactive games such as “Clean Hands Knock Down Germs” and “Name That Bone.” A barbecue was provided by the hospital’s Union Street Café and Morrison Foods.