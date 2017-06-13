Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 | Posted by

Nicole L. Benoit, 42, formerly of Shrewsbury

March 8, 1975 – June 7, 2017

 

Uxbridge – Nicole L. (Kennedy) Benoit, 42, of Uxbridge, formerly of Shrewsbury, died unexpectedly Wednesday, June 7, 2017. Her husband, Steven Benoit, predeceased her.

Nicole leaves her three loving daughters, Amy Desruisseaux, Tracy L. Desruisseaux, and Kerry L. Desruisseaux, all of Uxbridge. She also leaves her twin sister, Tammy L. Kennedy Santy and her husband Raymond of Shrewsbury; an uncle, Walter Kennedy and his wife Claire of Maine; an aunt, Carol Bailey and her husband Alan of South Carolina; and a great-aunt, Christine Bloom of Orleans. Nicole was the loving aunt to Helen Pinkham and Sean and William Pinkham, and also leaves many cousins.

Nicole was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Samuel and Shirley (Gerardi) Kennedy, and lived in Shrewsbury many years before moving to Uxbridge. She was a graduate of Shrewsbury High School. She also attended Quinsigamond Community College.

Nicole was an EMT for Pathways in Worcester for several years. She worked as a dispatcher for the Uxbridge, Northbridge, and Millbury police departments, and also worked as a dispatcher for the Environmental Police in Boston. She was currently a dispatcher for the Northborough Police Department and was still working there at the time of her passing.

Nicole loved going to the beach, and enjoyed going to auto shows, camping in Maine, and visiting historic sites. She liked to do ceramics and was fascinated by all things paranormal. She was a loving mother and sister, and will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

A period of calling hours for Nicole will be held Thursday, June 15, from 9-11 a.m., with her funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. in the Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, 370 Plantation St., Worcester.  Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park of Paxton.

