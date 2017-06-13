Tuesday, June 13th, 2017 | Posted by

Phyllis A. Dorr, 88, of Westborough

Westborough – Phyllis A. Dorr, 88, of Westborough, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at home. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Dorr.

Born in Dorchester, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Rachel (Montgomery) Sturgis. She was raised and educated in Westwood and Holliston and graduated from Holliston High School.

Upon her husband’s death she assumed ownership of the family business, Holliston Sand Company, until it was sold in 1988.

Phyllis enjoyed knitting, furniture refinishing, cooking, and gardening.

She is survived by her eight children, Linda M. Cox of Hudson, Peter M. Dorr of Westborough, Paul D. Dorr of Westborough, Daniel J. Dorr of Webster, Denis J. Dorr of Uxbridge, Thomas F. Dorr of Westborough, Philip C. Dorr of Westborough, and Phyllis Anne Dorr of Glendale, R.I.; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Carl Dorr, and nine brothers and sisters.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m., in St. Mary’s Church, 17 Waterville St., North Grafton. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery of Westborough. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Friday, June 16, from 4-7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Humane Association of Northwestern Rhode Island, PO Box 355, Pascoag, RI 02859.

