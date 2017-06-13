Save the dates for Applefest 2017

By Bonnie Adams, Managing Editor

Northborough – The Northborough Applefest Committee is currently planning this year’s celebration which will take place throughout the town from Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 17.

More specific details will be released throughout the summer but Michelle Gillespie, the committee chair, wants residents and visitors alike to know that this year’s Applefest will be just as fun and event-filled as previous years.

Here is the preliminary schedule –

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Girl Scout Family Dinner and PTO children’s events.

Friday, Sept. 15 – Luncheon and bake-off at the Senior Center and a gala.

Saturday, Sept. 16 – 5K Road Race; Junior Woman’s Apple Pie Café; Friends of Library Sidewalk Book Sale; Northborough Garden Club Art and Bloom; Historical Society tour; BBQ, music, games; fireworks; and the American Legion Post 243 Chicken BBQ.

Sunday, Sept. 17 – Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast; Fire Department open house; Classic Car Show; parade; Rotary Club Street Fair; Trinity Church Craft Fair; Old Tyme Luncheon; and Taste of Northborough.

Gillespie is encouraging schools, businesses, organizations and even neighborhoods to create a float for the parade. She also hopes to have local marching bands participating. The parade will step off from Lincoln Street to Main Street (Route 20) and follow through downtown and end on School Street at the Northborough Historical Society building.

The committee is now accepting nominations for the Grand Marshal through Monday, July 10. Nominees must be a Northborough resident who you feel has given back to the community through volunteering efforts. Residents may send their nomination to Applefest, Inc., PO Box 216, Northborough, MA 01532 or email northboroughapplefest@gmail.com. Please include the nominee’s name, your name and address and the reason why your nominee would represent the spirit of the Grand Marshal the best.

The committee is also actively seeking items for a raffle that will be held the night of the fireworks which are held in conjunction with events at Algonquin Regional High School that night.

“We hope to have a lot of donations that night so a lot of people end up winning things but this is also a great way to publicize your business,” she said.

Gillespie stressed that Applefest is a 100-percent volunteer-run event, relying on donations from residents and local businesses.

“This is all done through the hard work of so many volunteers and the generosity of so many residents and businesses,” she said. “Monies raised cover the cost of fireworks, Department of Public Works, police and fire detail, and the parade. No town monies go toward this event.”

Information on all the upcoming Applefest events and how you can donate can be found at www.northboroughapplefest.com, or on their Twitter or Facebook page.