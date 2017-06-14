Grafton police log, June 16 edition

Grafton

Sunday, May 28

12:44 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto.

10:00 a.m. Magill Dr. Ambulance – medical.

12:43 p.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto.

5:38 p.m. Main St. Well-being check.

8:56 p.m. Luka Dr./Providence Rd. Disturbance – loud noise.

10:27 p.m. Buttercup Dr. Disturbance – loud noise.

Monday, May 29

2:48 a.m. Arrested, Matthew T. Gordon, 23, of 121 Sterling St., West Boylston, for OUI liquor, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle.

10:28 a.m. Pine St. Well-being check.

11:09 a.m. Arrested, Crystal R. Charpentier, 26, of 42 Waterville St., Grafton, on warrant.

3:35 p.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Suspicious auto.

4:11 p.m. Worcester St. Erratic operator.

Tuesday, May 30

9:52 a.m. Veterans Cir. Well-being check.

11:51 a.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Suspicious auto.

12:42 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Suspicious person.

3:50 p.m. Londonderry Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

4:52 p.m. Millbury St. Fire – illegal burning.

6:29 p.m. Elm St. Suspicious person.

7:41 p.m. Hingham Rd. Suspicious auto.

11:18 p.m. Main St. Disturbance – general.

Wednesday, May 31

4:43 a.m. Nipmuc Rd. Suspicious person.

6:53 a.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

9:10 a.m. Hingham Rd. Suspicious auto.

10:21 a.m. Worcester St. Accident – hit & run.

11:04 a.m. Airport Rd. Suspicious person.

3:41 p.m. Pullard Rd. Suspicious auto.

5:56 p.m. Forest Ln. Ambulance medical – EMD.

6:59 p.m. Worcester St. Fraud/identity theft.

7:44 p.m. Arrested, John G. Sousouris, 72, of 33 Elm St., Shrewsbury, on warrant.

Thursday, June 1

11:11 a.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

1:20 p.m. Pleasant St. Suspicious auto.

2:05 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

5:23 p.m. Arrested, Deborah Gardell, 51, of 16 Second St., North Grafton, for vandalize property – defacement of real or personal property (3 cts).

5:25 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

7:11 p.m. Deernolm St./Maplewood Dr. Accident – no injuries.

8:33 p.m. Bluebird Dr. Larceny/theft.

11:07 p.m. Pleasant St. Well-being check.

Friday, June 2

1:25 a.m. Main St. Suspicious auto.

2:01 a.m. Murray Ave. Suspicious auto.

7:48 a.m. Worcester St. Accident – no injuries.

1:10 p.m. Robert Cir. Well-being check.

2:25 p.m. Carroll Rd. Credit fraud/identity theft.

3:25 p.m. Hollywood Dr. Ambulance – medical.

3:32 p.m. Main St. Harassment.

8:11 p.m. Providence Rd. Open door/window.

11:09 p.m. Meadowbrook Rd. Suspicious activity.

11:28 p.m. Alfalfa Dr. Disturbance – neighbor.

Saturday, June 3

1:11 a.m. East/Waterville Sts. Suspicious person.

8:55 a.m. Worcester St. B&E into vehicle.

12:30 p.m. Providence Rd. Trespassing.

5:13 p.m. Elmwood St. Harassment.

5:16 p.m. North St. Well-being check.

10:03 p.m. Aspen Ave. Disturbance – loud noise.

11:07 p.m. Hawthorne St. Disturbance – neighbor.

