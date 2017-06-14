Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton police log, June 16 edition

Email

Grafton

Sunday, May 28

12:44 a.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto.

10:00 a.m. Magill Dr. Ambulance – medical.

12:43 p.m. Worcester St. Suspicious auto.

5:38 p.m. Main St. Well-being check.

8:56 p.m. Luka Dr./Providence Rd. Disturbance – loud noise.

10:27 p.m. Buttercup Dr. Disturbance – loud noise.

Monday, May 29

2:48 a.m. Arrested, Matthew T. Gordon, 23, of 121 Sterling St., West Boylston, for OUI liquor, marked lanes violation, negligent operation of motor vehicle.

10:28 a.m. Pine St. Well-being check.

11:09 a.m. Arrested, Crystal R. Charpentier, 26, of 42 Waterville St., Grafton, on warrant.

3:35 p.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Suspicious auto.

4:11 p.m. Worcester St. Erratic operator.

Tuesday, May 30

9:52 a.m. Veterans Cir. Well-being check.

11:51 a.m. Brigham Hill Rd. Suspicious auto.

12:42 p.m. Old Westboro Rd. Suspicious person.

3:50 p.m. Londonderry Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

4:52 p.m. Millbury St. Fire – illegal burning.

6:29 p.m. Elm St. Suspicious person.

7:41 p.m. Hingham Rd. Suspicious auto.

11:18 p.m. Main St. Disturbance – general.

Wednesday, May 31

4:43 a.m. Nipmuc Rd. Suspicious person.

6:53 a.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

9:10 a.m. Hingham Rd. Suspicious auto.

10:21 a.m. Worcester St. Accident – hit & run.

11:04 a.m. Airport Rd. Suspicious person.

3:41 p.m. Pullard Rd. Suspicious auto.

5:56 p.m. Forest Ln. Ambulance  medical – EMD.

6:59 p.m. Worcester St. Fraud/identity theft.

7:44 p.m. Arrested, John G. Sousouris, 72, of 33 Elm St., Shrewsbury, on warrant.

Thursday, June 1

11:11 a.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

1:20 p.m. Pleasant St. Suspicious auto.

2:05 p.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

5:23 p.m. Arrested, Deborah Gardell, 51, of 16 Second St., North Grafton, for vandalize property – defacement of real or personal property (3 cts).

5:25 p.m. Providence Rd. Fraud/identity theft.

7:11 p.m. Deernolm St./Maplewood Dr. Accident – no injuries.

8:33 p.m. Bluebird Dr. Larceny/theft.

11:07 p.m. Pleasant St. Well-being check.

Friday, June 2

1:25 a.m. Main St. Suspicious auto.

2:01 a.m. Murray Ave. Suspicious auto.

7:48 a.m. Worcester St. Accident – no injuries.

1:10 p.m. Robert Cir. Well-being check.

2:25 p.m. Carroll Rd. Credit fraud/identity theft.

3:25 p.m. Hollywood Dr. Ambulance – medical.

3:32 p.m. Main St. Harassment.

8:11 p.m. Providence Rd. Open door/window.

11:09 p.m. Meadowbrook Rd. Suspicious activity.

11:28 p.m. Alfalfa Dr. Disturbance – neighbor.

Saturday, June 3

1:11 a.m. East/Waterville Sts. Suspicious person.

8:55 a.m. Worcester St. B&E into vehicle.

12:30 p.m. Providence Rd. Trespassing.

5:13 p.m. Elmwood St. Harassment.

5:16 p.m. North St. Well-being check.

10:03 p.m. Aspen Ave. Disturbance – loud noise.

11:07 p.m. Hawthorne St. Disturbance – neighbor.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.

 

Posted by on Jun 14 2017. Filed under Grafton, Police & Fire.

