Marlborough police log, June 16 edition

Marlborough

Monday, June 5

7:28 a.m. Cotting Ave. Threats.

10:20 a.m. Howland St. Harassment order violation.

11:29 a.m. Arrested, Rhonda Hicks, 50, address unknown, on warrant.

1:48 p.m. Highland/Jefferson Sts. MVA with property damage.

2:46 p.m. Stevens St. Suspicious activity.

5:27 p.m. Farm Rd. Disturbance.

5:44 p.m. Granger Blvd./South Bolton St. MVA with injuries.

7:21 p.m. Pleasant St. MVA property damage only.

7:42 p.m. Main St. Larceny.

10:11 p.m. Arrested, Jeffrey R. Shea, 49, of 23 Summer St., Northborough, for OUI liquor 4th offense, fail to yield at intersection/no right on red, negligent operation of motor vehicle.

Tuesday, June 6

1:20 a.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Suspicious MV.

11:07 a.m. Lincoln/Bolton Sts. MVA property damage only.

1:00 p.m. Berlin Rd. Harassment.

2:18 p.m. Fitchburg St. Assault.

3:14 p.m. West Hill Rd. Harassment.

4:47 p.m. Arrested, AmandaLynne K. Royal, 29, of 184 Mechanic St., Apt. 3, Marlborough, on warrant.

5:52 p.m. Berlin Rd. Larceny.

6:20 p.m. Central St. Harassment.

7:08 p.m. Main St. MVA with injuries.

8:53 p.m. Granger Blvd. Suspicious activity.

11:08 p.m. Cross St. Disturbance.

Wednesday, June 7

6:38 a.m. Concord Rd./Sudbury St. MVA property damage only.

7:12 a.m. Bolton/Union Sts. MVA with injuries.

10:06 a.m. Arrested, Luis Manuel Albino, 31, of 139 Pleasant St., Apt 4C, Marlborough, for op MV with license suspended/revoked.

12:25 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Burglary/B&E pasty.

3:23 p.m. Winter St. Fraud/forgery.

4:23 p.m. Arrested, Jacob A. Chaves, 20, of 44 Gates Pond Rd., Berlin, courtesy booking for Northborough PD.

5:03 p.m. Arrested, Kelsey E. Mossey, 21, of 460 Boston Post Road East, Apt. B708, Marlborough, on warrant.

8:05 p.m. Gibbs Pl. Disturbance.

8:35 p.m. Main St. Disturbance.

9:55 p.m. Gibbs Pl. Disturbance.

10:50 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Suspicious MV.

11:27 p.m. Kirby St. Suspicious MV.

Thursday, June 8

12:08 a.m. Boston Post Road East. Well-being check.

10:39 a.m. Arrested, Kevin M. Leduc, 42, of 23 Paris St., Apt. 1, Marlborough, on warrant.

11:25 a.m. Holly Hill Ln. Disturbance.

12:20 p.m. Arrested, Willie James Kosi, 21, of 472 Park Ave., Worcester, for firearm-armed home invasion, conspiracy, armed robbery, fire-armed assault in dwelling, carry forearm without license, malicious destruction of property +$250, A&B with dangerous weapon, and Travis C. Davis, 27, of 6 South Lenox St., Worcester, firearm-armed home invasion, conspiracy, armed robbery, fire-armed assault in dwelling, carry firearm without license, kidnapping, malicious destruction of property +$250, A&B with dangerous weapon.

3:18 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Fraud/forgery.

4:09 p.m. Stevens St. Burglary/B&E past.

6:12 p.m. West Main St. Fraud/forgery.

6:31 p.m. Union St. Disturbance.

10:04 p.m. Winter Ave. Disturbance.

Friday, June 9

8:53 a.m. Avalon Dr. B&E into MV.

12:27 p.m. East Main St. Harassment.

4:18 p.m. Maple St. Disturbance.

4:29 p.m. Maple St. Suspicious activity.

7:28 p.m. Main St. Disturbance.

7:42 p.m. Elm St. Harassment.

8:55 p.m. Lakeside Ave. Larceny.

11:13 p.m. Dicenzo Blvd. Suspicious MV.

Saturday, June 10

2:05 a.m. Lincoln/East Main Sts. Well-being check.

11:51 a.m. Main St. Suspicious activity.

2:34 p.m. Boston Post Road East. Larceny.

6:11 p.m. Mechanic St. Disturbance.

6:16 p.m. Jefferson/Hudson Sts. Suspicious MV.

7:01 p.m. Orchard St. Disturbance.

8:20 p.m. Bolton St. Suspicious MV.

10:34 p.m. Preston St. Suspicious activity.

Sunday, June 11

2:20 a.m. West Main St. Suspicious activity.

10:14 a.m. South St. Disturbance.

12:02 p.m. Donald J. Lynch Blvd. Trespassing.

1:57 p.m. Royal Crest Dr./Hosmer St. MVA with injuries.

2:00 p.m. Broad St. Vandalism.

3:05 p.m. Pleasant St. Harassment.

7:10 p.m. Paquin Dr. Trespassing.

8:09 p.m. Elm St. Suspicious activity.

9:32 p.m. Lincoln Ct. Harassment.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.