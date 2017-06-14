Mary Jane Neville, 76, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Mary Jane Neville, 76, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2017, after a brief illness, while surrounded by her children at her home in Marlborough.

Jane was the daughter of John Dunphy Neville and Helen Halloran Neville of Waltham. Jane was raised in Waltham with three sisters, the late Margaret Landry of Queens, N.Y., Constance Vautour of Waterboro, Maine, and Geri Gracey of Marlborough, and a brother, Tom Neville of Waltham. Jane graduated with an R.N. from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in 1961. She was formerly married to the late Dr. Joseph Merigo, and the late Dr. Edward Wiker.

She was a longtime resident of Holliston, where she could occasionally be seen chasing an errant goat down Route16 while still in her pajamas. She also lived in Hopkinton, Pepperell, and Harwich.

Jane had a wonderful sense of humor and most enjoyed watching backyard birds, gardening, classical music, coffee, and winning arguments with her sisters. She had a deep love of poetry and often wrote her own poems. She had a passion for reading and was never without a “good book,” which she considered essential. Having spent her childhood summers at Sea Gull Beach in Yarmouth, Cape Cod, Jane had a strong love for the ocean. Above all, Jane was happiest when spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Jane is survived by her five children, Adam Merigo and his wife Jennifer of North Attleboro; Margaret Macdonald and her husband Peter of Jericho, Vt.; Cynthia Gedraitis and her husband Joshua of Carver; Constance Merigo of Scituate; and John Merigo of Provincetown. Jane is also survived by her four adoring granddaughters, Amanda Merigo, Doria Gedraitis, Charlotte Gedraitis, and Molly Macdonald, and many extended family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A private celebration of life will be held according to her wishes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741.