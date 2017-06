Northborough police log, June 16 edition

Northborough

Sunday, May 28

4:27 a.m. Rice Ave. Auto theft.

12:06 p.m. West Main St. Ambulance.

12:50 p.m. Pleasant St. Well-being check.

6:49 p.m. Arrested, Silvio Renato Gomes, 43, of 525 Lincoln St., Marlborough, for op MV with license suspended, speeding in violation special regulation, OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, warrant.

Monday, May 29

1:13 a.m. Arrested, James J. Deady, 25, of 10 Charina Rd., Northborough, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, fail to stop/yield.

7:59 a.m. Assabet Dr. Ambulance.

2:01 p.m. Main St. Fraud.

2:29 p.m. Green St. well-being check.

4:49 p.m. Harris Ave. Fraud.

Tuesday, May 30

7:27 a.m. Bartlett St. Ambulance.

8:58 p.m. Otis St. Fraud.

10:05 a.m. Bartlett St. Vandalism.

7:25 p.m. Otis St. Fraud.

Wednesday, May 31

12:08 a.m. West Main St. Ambulance.

3:03 p.m. Northgate Rd. Dog complaint.

3:59 p.m. Village Dr. well-being check.

10:05 p.m. Main St. Ambulance.

Thursday, June 1

12:11 p.m. Jefferson Rd. Ambulance.

3:52 p.m. Crawford St. Accident: P.D.

8:56 p.m. Main St. Fire Dept. asst.

Friday, June 2

1:00 p.m. East Main St. Vandalism.

2:59 p.m. School St. Accident: P.D.

4:10 p.m. Main St. Accident: P.D.

8:55 p.m. Juniper Brook Rd. Ambulance.

Saturday, June 3

3:02 p.m. Shops Way. Larceny.

5:15 p.m. West Main St. Ambulance.

5:54 p.m. Deacon St. Well-being check.

11:19 p.m. Otis St. Narcotic drug violation.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.