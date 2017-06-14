Shirley Pease, 81, of Sudbury

Sudbury – Shirley Hammell Pease, 81, of Sudbury formerly of Ashland and Framingham, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 25, 2017 at home.

Born in Newton, she was a daughter of the late Alfred W. Hammell and Stella Hammell Massart, and step-daughter of the late Horace Massart. She was educated in Newton schools and had been employed by Lord & Taylor, UPS, and Sears Roebuck & Co.

She was the loving mother of Cindy Pease of Hudson, Thomas of Hudson, Wayne of Ashland, and Joseph of Framingham; the cherished grandmother of Craig, Kylene, and Serene Pease of Ashland and Colin Crowley of Hudson; and sister of the late Virginia Carlson.

A private burial at Newton Cemetery is planned. Assisting the family is Hamel Funeral Care & Cremation Service of Massachusetts (www.csofma.com).