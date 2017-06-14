Shrewsbury police log, June 16 edition

Shrewsbury

Thursday, June 1

7:20 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Medical call.

9:38 a.m. Parker Rd. Animal complaint.

1:59 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

2:25 p.m. Avalon Way. Harassment.

5:57 p.m. Spring/Holman Sts. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

10:33 p.m. Dalton Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

Friday, June 2

3:44 a.m. Travis Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

8:13 a.m. Bonnie Dell Ln. Preserve the peace.

10:28 a.m. Topsfield Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

11:36 a.m. South St. Well-being check.

1:34 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Well-being check.

2:50 p.m. Crescent St. Suspicious person/MV.

2:56 p.m. Elizabeth St. Dispute.

5:41 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

6:01 p.m. Arrested, Alyssa M. Chartier, 25, of 2 Sturgis St., Apt. 1, Worcester, on warrant.

6:55 p.m. Clinton St. B&E motor vehicle.

10:31 p.m. Arrested, James G. Gough, 67, of 17 Court St., Boston, on warrant.

Saturday, June 3

1:49 a.m. Audubon Dr./Old Mill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

2:54 a.m. Clinton St./Hazel Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

7:46 a.m. Orchard meadow Dr. Larceny.

9:45 a.m. Main St./Old Mill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

10:19 a.m. Hascall St. Suspicious person/MV.

11:25 a.m. Harrington Ave. Well-being check.

5:04 p.m. South St. Medical call.

9:00 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

9:39 p.m. Harrington Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

10:04 p.m. Selina St. Suspicious person/MV.

Sunday, June 4

8:07 a.m. Maple Ave. Medical call.

10:24 a.m. Lebeaux Dr. Vandalism.

12:40 p.m. 10104 Arbor Dr. Preserve the peace.

4:11 p.m. Oak St. Suspicious person/MV.

6:49 p.m. Memorial Dr. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

7:08 p.m. Everett Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

11:15 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

Monday, June 5

12:22 a.m. Fortune Blvd. Suspicious person/MV.

4:51 a.m. Lakeside Dr. Medical call.

12:56 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

3:57 p.m. Flintlock Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

5:34 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Illegal dumping.

9:42 p.m. Eaton Ave. Dispute.

10:52 p.m. Westview Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, June 6

2:00 a.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

10:52 a.m. Lake St. Medical call.

3:57 p.m. Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

6:34 p.m. Harriet Ave. Medical call.

7:19 p.m. Irving Dr. Dispute.

8:14 p.m. Wesleyan St. Well-being check.

9:16 p.m. Arrested, Scott M. Jess, 29, of 122 Main St., Apt. 1R, Gardner, on warrant.

11:38 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Disturbance.

Wednesday, June 7

5:19 a.m. Wilder Rd. Medical call.

