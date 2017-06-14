Wednesday, June 14th, 2017 | Posted by

Shrewsbury police log, June 16 edition

Shrewsbury

Thursday, June 1

7:20 a.m. Hartford Tpke. Medical call.

9:38 a.m. Parker Rd. Animal complaint.

1:59 p.m. Main St. Suspicious person/MV.

2:25 p.m. Avalon Way. Harassment.

5:57 p.m. Spring/Holman Sts. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

10:33 p.m. Dalton Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

Friday, June 2

3:44 a.m. Travis Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

8:13 a.m. Bonnie Dell Ln. Preserve the peace.

10:28 a.m. Topsfield Cir. Suspicious person/MV.

11:36 a.m. South St. Well-being check.

1:34 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Well-being check.

2:50 p.m. Crescent St. Suspicious person/MV.

2:56 p.m. Elizabeth St. Dispute.

5:41 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

6:01 p.m. Arrested, Alyssa M. Chartier, 25, of 2 Sturgis St., Apt. 1, Worcester, on warrant.

6:55 p.m. Clinton St. B&E motor vehicle.

10:31 p.m. Arrested, James G. Gough, 67, of 17 Court St., Boston, on warrant.

Saturday, June 3

1:49 a.m. Audubon Dr./Old Mill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

2:54 a.m. Clinton St./Hazel Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

7:46 a.m. Orchard meadow Dr. Larceny.

9:45 a.m. Main St./Old Mill Rd. Suspicious person/MV.

10:19 a.m. Hascall St. Suspicious person/MV.

11:25 a.m. Harrington Ave. Well-being check.

5:04 p.m. South St. Medical call.

9:00 p.m. Hartford Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

9:39 p.m. Harrington Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

10:04 p.m. Selina St. Suspicious person/MV.

Sunday, June 4

8:07 a.m. Maple Ave. Medical call.

10:24 a.m. Lebeaux Dr. Vandalism.

12:40 p.m. 10104 Arbor Dr. Preserve the peace.

4:11 p.m. Oak St. Suspicious person/MV.

6:49 p.m. Memorial Dr. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris.

7:08 p.m. Everett Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

11:15 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

Monday, June 5

12:22 a.m. Fortune Blvd. Suspicious person/MV.

4:51 a.m. Lakeside Dr. Medical call.

12:56 p.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

3:57 p.m. Flintlock Dr. Suspicious person/MV.

5:34 p.m. Shrewsbury Green Dr. Illegal dumping.

9:42 p.m. Eaton Ave. Dispute.

10:52 p.m. Westview Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

Tuesday, June 6
2:00 a.m. Boston Tpke. Suspicious person/MV.

10:52 a.m. Lake St. Medical call.

3:57 p.m. Maple Ave. Suspicious person/MV.

6:34 p.m. Harriet Ave. Medical call.

7:19 p.m. Irving Dr. Dispute.

8:14 p.m. Wesleyan St. Well-being check.
9:16 p.m. Arrested, Scott M. Jess, 29, of 122 Main St., Apt. 1R, Gardner, on warrant.

11:38 p.m. South Quinsigamond. Disturbance.

Wednesday, June 7

5:19 a.m. Wilder Rd. Medical call.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.

 

