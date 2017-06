Westborough police log, June 16 edition

Westborough

Friday, June 2

12:56 a.m. Olde Hickory Path. Suspicious person.

4:11 a.m. Oak St. Suspicious activity.

7:09 a.m. Valente Dr. Larceny.

8:58 a.m. Smith Pkwy. Accident property damage.

10:03 a.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

11:04 a.m. Colonial Dr. Well-being check.

11:48 a.m. Preservation Ln. Burglary/breaking & entering.

1:14 p.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

2:56 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

5:46 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Computer Dr. Accident property damage.

8:50 p.m. Smith Pkwy. Accident – hit & run.

Saturday, June 3

2:39 a.m. South/Cross Sts. Suspicious activity.

10:58 a.m. W Main St. Accident property damage.

4:20 p.m. Orchard Hill Dr. Disturbance (general).

8:15 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.

9:13 p.m. Windsor Ridge Dr. Suspicious activity.

9:47 p.m. Baker Way. Well-being check.

10:14 p.m. Windsor Ridge Dr. Suspicious activity.

11:10 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

Sunday, June 4

10:21 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Well-being check.

10:32 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

5:29 p.m. Robin Rd. Disturbance (general).

8:38 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious activity.

11:36 p.m. Otis St. Suspicious person.

Monday, June 5

2:00 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Suspicious auto.

7:19 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Burglary/breaking & entering.

7:27 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Otis St. Accident – personal injury.

9:07 a.m. Otis St. Accident property damage.

12:46 p.m. Hopkinton Rd. Larceny.

4:34 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

4:53 p.m. Turnpike Rd./Computer Dr.

7:28 p.m. Milk St. Suspicious activity.

Tuesday, June 6

2:01 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Lyman St. Suspicious auto.

5:26 a.m. Meadow Rd. Road/tree/wires.

9:46 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

12:34 p.m. Elm St. Suspicious activity.

1:37 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Vandalism.

2:37 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

5:41 p.m. Milk St. Well-being check.

Wednesday, June 7

12:48 a.m. Hyder St. Suspicious activity.

7:20 a.m. Oak St. Suspicious person.

8:18 a.m. Olde Coach Rd. Vandalism.

10:47 a.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

11:29 a.m. Turnpike Suspicious activity.

11:32 a.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

5:40 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

6:17 p.m. Oak St./Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

8:59 p.m. Arrested, Richard J. Hatzidakis, 44, of 165 Turnpike Rd., Apt. 51, Westborough, on warrant.

10:45 p.m. Chauncy St. Suspicious auto.

10:46 p.m. Cottage St. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, June 8

12:35 a.m. Olde Hickory Path. Suspicious person.

1:15 a.m. Hospital Rd. Suspicious auto.

3:44 a.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

12:30 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

3:09 p.m. Lyman St. Suspicious activity.

6:11 p.m. Holmes St. Suspicious auto.

7:38 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

8:03 p.m. Haskell St. Suspicious auto.

Friday, June 9

1:43 a.m. Turnpike Rd./Lyman St. Traffic/motor vehicle.

6:31 a.m. Milk St. Traffic/motor vehicle.

11:13 a.m. Oak St. Well-being check.

1:38 p.m. Otis St. Accident (pedestrian).

1:38 p.m. Flanders Rd. Accident property damage.

3:00 p.m. Edgewood Rd. Suspicious activity.

4:35 p.m. Lyman St. Well-being check.

5:14 p.m. Fisher St. Suspicious person.

6:16 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

9:45 p.m. Warren St. Suspicious activity.

Saturday, June 10

12:17 a.m. Jasper St. Disturbance (general).

6:53 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Erratic operator.

9:34 a.m. Upton Rd. Traffic/motor vehicle.

10:55 a.m. E Main St. Parking violation/complaint.

12:00 p.m. Computer Dr. Annoying/harassing phone calls.

12:52 p.m. Mt. Pleasant St. Vandalism.

4:57 p.m. Linda St. Disturbance (general).

9:32 p.m. Lyman/Chauncy Sts. Disturbance (general).

10:37 p.m. E Main St. Disturbance (general).

Sunday, June 11

12:47 a.m. Turnpike Rd. Disturbance (general).

4:42 a.m. Connector Rd. Disturbance (general).

6:04 a.m. Computer Dr. Larceny.

1:58 p.m. Turnpike Rd. Accident property damage.

4:33 p.m. Lyman St. Accident property damage.

4:57 p.m. Beach St. Suspicious activity.

7:24 p.m. Grove St. Well-being check.

8:10 p.m. E Main St. Suspicious person.

