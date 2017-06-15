David R. Putnam, 57, of Grafton

Grafton – David R. Putnam, 57, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2017, following complications from stroke. He was predeceased by his wife, Charlene (Burton) Putnam, and parents, William and Edna Putnam.

He leaves his children, Katie, Bill and Jeremiah Putnam; his grandson, David; his brother, Ken Putnam, and sisters, Judy Grenier, Kathleen Ferraro, Nancy Conley; and several nieces and nephews.

David was born Sept. 14, 1959 in Worcester, and lived his entire life in Grafton, where he became known as “Putt,” “Chuck,” or “Dave.”

By trade, Dave was a Master Plumber. Away from work he loved the outdoors where he would go fishing and camping whenever he could. Closer to home you were likely to see him out for a ride on his motorcycle, watching the Boston Red Sox or old movies.

All are welcome to gather with David’s family Friday, June 16 at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. Viewing hours are 9:30-11 a.m., with a prayer service at 11 a.m. He will then be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton.

A Book of Memories to share photos, stories or memories of David is available online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.