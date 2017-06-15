Southborough man graduates from the Coast Guard Academy

Scott receives commission from President Trump

Southborough – Frederick M. Scott V (Rick) graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on May 17 with a Bachelor of Science degree in government with a concentration in public policy and law, and a commission as an ensign in the United States Coast Guard. Scott is now assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Escanaba WMEC 907 as a deck watch officer in Boston.

While at the academy, Scott served as president of the class of 2017, was an undergraduate fellow with the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress in Washington, DC, served as president of the USCGA Glee Club, was selected to be a member of the Idlers, the Academy’s all men cappella ensemble, and played hockey for the academy. He was the recipient of the 2017 Alexander Hamilton Award given by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution to the cadet who has the most outstanding Senior Thesis Capstone Project/Directed Study in Public Policy or Government. Scott has also been inducted into Pi Sigma Alpha, the National Political Science Honor Society.

Scott is the son of Laura M. Scott of Southborough and Frederick M. Scott IV of Sudbury, and the grandson of Patricia C. Scott of Daytona Beach, Fla., and Frederick M. Scott III of Boyton, Fla., and Janet Bancroft Marchetti of Miami Shores, Fla., and the late Pietro V. Marchetti formerly of Richmond, Va. Scott attended the Georgia Military College in Milledgeville, Ga., as part of the USCGA Scholars Program and was a 2012 graduate of Worcester Academy.