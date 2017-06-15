Theodore J. Lumbert, 85, of Hudson

Hudson – Theodore J. “Ted” Lumbert, 85, of Hudson, passed away peacefully Monday, June 12, 2017 at Marlborough Hospital, with his loving family by his side. He joins his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary F. (Bradley) Lumbert, who predeceased him in 2013.

Ted is survived by his four children, Robert J. Lumbert of Boise, Idaho, Paul T. Lumbert and his wife Beverly of Bakersfield, Calif., Marylue Knaebe and her husband Glenn of Merrill, Wis., and Theodore J. Lumbert Jr. and his wife Jeraldine of Ashburnham; seven grandchildren, Michael, Jolene, Joseph, Shannon, Brett, Katie, and Jerad; six great-grandchildren, Markea, Shaylee, Shumiyah, Kaitlin, Bowen, and Finnley; his sister, Linda Lumbert; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ted was also predeceased by his son, Joseph R. Lumbert, who died at birth.

Ted was born May 17, 1932, a son of the late Winfred C. and Hilda (Marcellino) Lumbert, in Falmouth, where he was raised and attended high school. After high school Ted enlisted in the United States Navy, bravely fighting for his Nation in the Korean War. During his duty he served time on several ships such as, USS Wisconsin, USS Benham, and the USS Yellowstone.

Following Ted’s return from service he married the love of his life, Mary F. (Bradley), and together they eventually settled in Hudson, where they resided for the past 56 years and raised their family.

Ted worked as a machinist for most of his career and also part time at the Victory Market in Hudson, as well, until he retired 25 years ago.

Ted was a well know character in and around Hudson, he enjoyed conversing with those around town and was loved by all his neighbors. He was a diehard New England Sports fan, especially when it came to the Patriots and Red Sox; Ted never missed a game. He enjoyed life’s simple pleasures taking pride in his home, his yard, and most of all his family, whom he cherished. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and he dedicated his life to raising and providing for them. Ted will be forever loved and missed by all who knew him.

A committal service and military honors will be held Friday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m., at Forestvale Cemetery in Hudson.

Memorial donations can be made in his name to Veterans Inc, 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605 (http://www.veteransinc.org).

Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, is honored to be assisting with Ted’s arrangements.