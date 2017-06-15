When selling your home, floor the competition

Michelle Gillespie, Realtor, Leading Edge Agent

When people enter your home they usually look down before up, so that first step is vital for attracting a homebuyer and making a great first impression. This is one reason why more people are installing hardwood floors in their homes.

Hardwood flooring enhances the look of any room and can create a classic ambiance that will beautify the interior design of your home. Residential real estate agents agree that homes with wood floors hold their value better, sell faster and fetch higher prices.

In a survey by National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), 99 percent of real estate agents agreed that homes with hardwood floors are easier to sell. The survey also found that 82 percent believe that homes with hardwood floors sell faster and 90 percent said they would sell for more money.

The American Hardwood Information Center adds that restoring hardwood flooring in the home is one of the best long-term investments to be made. They are environmentally friendly, forever fashionable, and will last for generations. Plus, hardwood floors have an expected life span of up to 100 years for certain premium hardwood flooring, which is a great investment and adds value to your home.

Real estate agents also agree that carpeting does not impress potential buyers, but hardwood floors are always a draw. Engineered wood floors impart warmth, depth and richness to a home’s decor that cannot be matched by carpeting, tile or vinyl flooring.

Despite the existence of modern architectural trends in flooring, hardwood can still compete with floor tiles and other artificial materials. It comes in a variety of colors and grains; light, medium or dark shades; and a variety of sizes, styles, finishes and species. Maple, mahogany and oak are the most popular woods, but some homeowners are investing in exotics such as Brazilian cherry.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that indoor air quality is one of the top health threats and wood floors can help contribute to a healthy living environment. In fact, a recent EPA study found that pesticides used in gardens and homes accumulate on floors and other surfaces in the home, but that wood floors greatly reduce the accumulation of such toxins. Hardwood floors also do not trap or harbor dust mites or molds.

Though wood floors will probably need to be refinished at some point, when properly taken care of they are much easier to maintain than other floor surfaces. The NWFA recommends regular sweeping of hardwood floors with a soft-bristle broom or dust mop to remove surface dirt and debris.

Having hardwood floors could be the difference between selling your home and watching a potential buyer walk out the door on a less-appealing type of flooring.

Update on the current market conditions

The market conditions for sellers this year are fantastic! As I wrote in my previous articles, the inventory is low, home sale prices are increasing and buyers are looking for new inventory. The majority of my properties have accepted offers for asking price or above asking price within the first week on the market and for most we saw multiple offers. Buyers are relocating to this area, couples are downsizing and families are buying up. With current interest rates remaining low and buyers looking for fresh inventory, this is an excellent time to sell your home.

Make the most of this summer season

If you choose to sell your home this summer, let me help you – market, stage and prepare your home to sell in the shortest period of time. Let’s maximize first impressions and attract multiple offers by following the tips in this article.

