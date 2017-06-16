Arlene F. Calder, 79, of Marlborough

Marlborough – Arlene F. (Mordsfeld) Calder, 79, of Marlborough, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at Coleman House Skilled Nursing Facility in Northborough.

Born in Schenectady, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Edward and Ethel (Wolfe) Mordsfeld and the wife of the late James R. Calder, who died in 2002.

A graduate of Colonie High School, Colonie, N.Y., Arlene been employed for many years at the Center for Better Living in Marlborough before working in the office of Dr. Abraham Hurwitz from which she retired in 1989. She had previously been employed at Stop & Shop.

Her outgoing personality and endless sense of humor left a smile with everyone she met. Her generous and selfless nature was reflected in her volunteer activities. She spent much of her life giving to those in need, whether it was through her church, or local food pantries, most recently the Hudson Community Food pantry. She brought joy to others and found joy in spending time with her large immediate family, her church friends and community, camping, and parades, especially the Marlborough Labor Day Parade.

She is survived by her sons, Kenneth J. Calder and his wife Brenda of Marlborough, Scott M. Calder and his wife Pamela of Bellingham, and Daniel P. Calder and his wife Mary of Frankfort, N.Y.; her sisters, Mavis Saddlemire of Colonie, N.Y. and Lois Tammany and her husband Brian of Chandler, Ariz.; 14 grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, June 19, from 4-7 p.m., at the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m., at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 537 Bolton St., Marlborough. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hudson Community Food Pantry or a non-perishable food item may be brought to the visiting hours or the service.