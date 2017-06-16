Board endorses Veterans Freedom Park dog leash program

By Melanie Petrucci, Contributing Writer

Westborough – The Westborough Board of Selectmen endorsed a dog leash program at their June 13 meeting that has been recently established by Westborough Police Chief Al Gordon.

Based on several complaints from Westborough resident March Church regarding dogs running loose at Veteran’s Freedom Park, police will now cite non-residents immediately upon being found to have an off-leash dog with a 30-day, no trespass order and provide residents with an off-leash dog a warning, followed by the same 30-day, no trespass order.

“There is a need and I like the plan,” Selectman George Barrette said.

Recreation Commission Chair Earl Storey added, “I get a lot of complaints. What is the plan? We can’t put any more signs up there.”

The motion was made and seconded to endorse the program. Town counsel was consulted regarding whether the area can be restricted to residents only. It is a public way so it cannot be restricted.

In related news, the Recreation Department has completed a Master Plan of the section of the former state hospital property that included a fenced-in dog park. This would provide options on the north and south side of town.

“I’m excited about the fact that there is a plan for a dog park over at the state hospital area,” Barrette noted.