Marlborough – Irene Hagan, 92, of Marlborough, formerly of Palo Heights, Ill., died Wednesday May 24, 2017 after a brief illness. Irene was the devoted wife and best friend for 61 years of the late Robert Hagan.

She was the daughter of the late Sigismund and Irene Zurek and the sister of the late Edward Zurek.

Irene was the beloved mother of three children, Patricia Hagan of Questra, N.M., Dr. Robert Hagan (Whitney) of Long Valley, N.J., and Mary Jaiswal (Sameer) of Northborough. She was the cherished grandmother of Jennifer Miller, Cullen Stevens, Trent Hagan, Hannah Jaiswal, Cody Hagan, and Maya Jaiswal, and great-grandmother to Huxley and Hadley Miller. She is survived by a brother, Clarence Zurek of Phoenix, Ariz.

Irene was a graduate of Chicago Teachers College (B-Ed) and De Paul University (M-Ed) and did post graduate work at the University of Chicago. Her professional life was spent as a teacher and principal in the Chicago School District.

After retirement, Irene and Bob spent many happy years travelling the world and volunteering in schools and children’s activities, in both Illinois and Massachusetts. Irene was an accomplished quilter and produced many beautiful pieces for friends and family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday June 24, at 11 a.m., in the Good Shepherd Chapel at New Horizons, 400 Hemenway St., Marlborough.

There are no calling hours. Burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Wilson Street, Marlborough. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Fitzgerald & Collins Funeral Home, 378 Lincoln St., Marlborough.

