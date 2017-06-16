Friday, June 16th, 2017 | Posted by

Lincoln Property Company receives Stormwater Award

Derek Saari (left) and Sam Ajanuku. Photo/Melanie Petrucci

Westborough – Derek Saari, conservation officer of Westborough’s Conservation Commission, presented the 2017 Stormwater Management and Water Quality Award to Lincoln Property Company at the Board of Selectmen’s June 13 meeting. The company was represented by Sam Ajanuku, assistant vice president and general manager.

Now in its fifth year, this award is presented annually to a property company for outstanding stormwater and water quality management. Lincoln Property Company was selected out of a field of 64 companies in Westborough.

