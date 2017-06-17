Saturday, June 17th, 2017 | Posted by

Mitch Chakour & Friends to perform at CERES in Worcester

Mitch Chakour
Worcester – Are you looking for something to do on a summer evening, perhaps getting a great meal, a refreshing drink and listening to some amazing music? You don’t have to go to Boston to do so – not when you can just check out the great lineup in the CERES 2017 Music Series in Worcester.

Performances will be held on the outdoor patio of the award-winning eatery, located within Worcester’s only AAA Four Diamond property, the Beechwood Hotel located at 363 Plantation St.

Mitch Chakour & Friends will be lighting up the CERES stage this Wednesday, June 21, with their charismatic and bold style. Keyboardist, guitarist, and vocalist Chakour boasts an impressive career in the music industry, has performed alongside other front liners at venues like the House of Blues and Fenway Park, and once was the music director for English rock star  Joe Cocker.

For a full listing of all this summer’s concerts  visit http://www.communityadvocate.com/2017/05/31/ceres-announces-2017-music-series-lineup/.

