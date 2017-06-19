Anne E. Coviello, 76, of Hudson

Hudson – Anne E. (Lomasney) Coviello, 76 of Hudson, formerly of Rochester, N.H., passed away peacefully at home Friday, June 16, 2017. Anne joins her husband of 47 years, Robert F. Coviello who passed away in 2013.

She leaves behind her beloved son, Michael J. Coviello and his wife Lynne of Bolton, and her beautiful granddaughter, Amelia J. Coviello.

Anne was born June 5, 1941, a daughter of the late Oscar F. and Helena M. (Shaw) Lomasney, in Boston, where she was raised along with her three siblings, Constance, Leo, and Francis, and graduated from high school. Anne later went on to marry the love of her life, Robert F. Coviello, and together they eventually settled in Rochester, N.H., where they lived for 37 years.

Anne dedicated her life to taking care of her husband and son. She worked as an accountant for over 30 years at their family owned businesses, Gallery of Gifts/Kitchen Etc. and HTI Buying Group, until she retired in 2013.

Anne was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Saint Mary’s Parish in Rochester, N.H. She traveled abroad to many places and went on several cruises with Robert during their many years together, but she was happiest when she was at home with a good book. Anne also enjoyed dancing, especially ballet.

Friends and relatives are invited to a period of visitation Wednesday, June 21, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home, 50 Central St, Hudson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 22, at 9 a.m., at Saint Michael’s Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (https://www.cancer.org).