Christopher J. Wood, 52, of Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury – Christopher J. Wood, 52, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 14, 2017, surrounded by his loving family at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital, Worcester. He was the loving husband of Patricia A. (Larocque) Wood, to whom he was married for 27 years.

Born in Holyoke, he is the son of Earl and Sally (Kopcinski) Wood of Westborough. He was raised and educated in Westborough, and was a 1983 graduate of Westborough High School. He also attended and graduated from Salem State College.

Chris was employed as a merchandiser in the retail industry. He made many friends throughout the years through the love of his music. He was happiest on stage or just jamming with his friends.

Chris loved to sail, taking anyone who was brave enough to go out with him. He also loved to cook and any time there was a party, he was chosen to assist with the menu.

In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Kathleen Larocque of Holden; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Michelle Gauthier, his niece, Katie, and nephews, Robbie and Timmy; and his lifelong best friend, Doug Hatch.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m., in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke’s Cemetery. Calling hours at the David A. Pickering Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Monday, June 19, from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League (WARL), 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606.