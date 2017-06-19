Harold W. Joubert, 74, of Grafton/Whitinsville

Grafton/Whitinsville – Harold W. Joubert, 74, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.

He leaves his wife of 50 years, Kathleen J. (Daley) Joubert; his daughter, Christine Delman of Sanford, N.C.; two grandsons, Ryan D. and Jake M Delman of Southington, Conn.; his brothers, Raymond Joubert and his wife Mary of Florida and Francis Joubert and his wife Michelle of North Grafton; sisters-in-law, Janet Joubert of Florida, Beth A Bochand (Paul), and Sheila M. Bilotta (William); brothers-in-law, Kevin L. Daley (Frances) of Worcester and Brian R. Daley (Donna); many nieces and grandnieces and nephews; an aunt and uncle, Joan and James Joubert of Shrewsbury. He was predeceased by his sons, Matthew and Michael Joubert, and brother, Leigh Joubert of Columbia, Tenn.

Harold was born July 23, 1942 in Worcester, son of the late Wilfred R. Joubert and Dorothy (Wells). He worked for many years at General Motors in Framingham.

Away from work, Harold was happiest surrounded by family or with a fishing pole in his hand. He also was a car enthusiast and loved following NASCAR and the Boston Red Sox.

All are welcome to gather with Harold’s family Tuesday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. A prayer service will be offered for Harold Wednesday, June 21, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. He will then be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Harold with a donation to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St. , 4th Floor, New York , NY 10016 or online at www.AutismSpeaks.org.

