Monday, June 19th, 2017 | Posted by

Harold W. Joubert, 74, of Grafton/Whitinsville

Email, RSS Follow
Email

Grafton/Whitinsville – Harold W. Joubert, 74, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.

He leaves his wife of 50 years, Kathleen J. (Daley) Joubert; his daughter, Christine Delman of Sanford, N.C.; two grandsons, Ryan D. and Jake M Delman of Southington, Conn.; his brothers, Raymond Joubert and his wife Mary of Florida and Francis Joubert and his wife Michelle of North Grafton; sisters-in-law, Janet Joubert of Florida, Beth A Bochand (Paul), and Sheila M. Bilotta (William); brothers-in-law, Kevin L. Daley (Frances) of Worcester and Brian R. Daley (Donna); many nieces and grandnieces and nephews; an aunt and uncle, Joan and James Joubert of Shrewsbury. He was predeceased by his sons, Matthew and Michael Joubert, and brother, Leigh Joubert of Columbia, Tenn.

Harold was born July 23, 1942 in Worcester, son of the late Wilfred R. Joubert and Dorothy (Wells). He worked for many years at General Motors in Framingham.

Away from work, Harold was happiest surrounded by family or with a fishing pole in his hand. He also was a car enthusiast and loved following NASCAR and the Boston Red Sox.

All are welcome to gather with Harold’s family Tuesday, June 20, from 5-7 p.m., at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St., North Grafton. A prayer service will be offered for Harold Wednesday, June 21, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. He will then be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Grafton.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Harold with a donation to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St. , 4th Floor, New York , NY 10016 or online at www.AutismSpeaks.org.

Please visit a Book of Memories for Harold to share a story or memory online at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com.

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=89192

Posted by on Jun 19 2017. Filed under Grafton, Obituaries. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...
  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...

Recently Added