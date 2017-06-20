Alice F. Tessier, 75, of Grafton and Millbury

Grafton/Millbury – Alice F. (Walton) Tessier, 75, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 18, 2017, surrounded by her loving family after a brief stay at St. Camillus Healthcare following a lengthy struggle with cancer.

She is survived by her daughter, Darlene Carenzo and her husband James; her son, William Tessier; and her loving companion, Raymond Allen.

Alice was born May 4, 1942 in Marlborough, and her roots were in Hopkinton. For over 25 years she worked at Burgess Leather until its closing. She was then a housekeeper at Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehab in Northbridge before she retired.

Funeral services and burial for Alice will be private at her family’s convenience.

