Chester C. Wenc, 92, of Grafton

Grafton – Chester C. “Chuck” Wenc, 92, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017 at Beaumont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northbridge. His wife, Janice (Reed) Wenc, passed away in 2016.

He is survived by his sons, Rodney and his wife Donna and Ronald and his wife Lee, and daughters, Candace DuBrino and Bonnie Donovan and her husband Sean; grandchildren, Erich, William and Rachel; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. His brothers, Mitchell and Stanley Wenc, and Celia Reed, Amelia Wenc and Viola Dobrovolsky predeceased him.

Chuck was born March 1, 1925 in Grafton, son of the late Katherine (Sleckowski) and Konstant Wenc. He served proudly in the European theatre in the U.S. Army during World War II, was a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge, and was awarded the Bronze Star and the French Chevalier de la legion d’Honneur medal for his valor in battle. He remained proud of his military service throughout his life.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Chuck with a memorial donation to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01609.

His family would like to thank the caring staff at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing in Northbridge for their compassionate care.

All are welcome to a graveside prayer service for Chuck Friday June 23, at 11 a.m., at St. Phillip’s Cemetery in Grafton. There are no public calling hours.

