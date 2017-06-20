Constance Elder, 90, of Hudson

Hudson – Constance Piper Elder, 90, of Hudson, passed away Monday, June 19, 2017 after a long Illness.

“Connie,” to those who knew and loved her, was born Feb. 6, 1927 in Marlborough. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence A. Elder; daughter Susan (Burt); her parents, Warren H. and Mildred (Keith) Piper of Marlborough, as well as her brother, A. Keith Piper of Southborough.

Connie, a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, was a loving and caring person who was always there to help anyone in need. A woman of unshakeable faith, she was an active member of the parish at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Hudson. The church community was a source of great support and comfort for Connie over the years. She loved giving back by helping in any way she could, whether it was working at the church fairs, as a member of the Alter Guild preparing for Sunday service, serving at the community dinners, or participating in ecumenical services.

Connie also enjoyed the Hudson Senior Center community. She actively participated often enjoying playing cards and socializing with her many friends.

Connie leaves behind a loving family who will forever be blessed by her kindness and unconditional love. She is survived by her brother, David H. Piper of Port Lucie, Fla.; her five children, Dwight Elder and his wife Wendy (Vosburg) of Cumming, Ga., Peggy Elder of Leominster, Paul Elder and his wife Krystal (Halloran) of Hudson, Mark Elder and his wife Julie (Kiley) of Bedford, and Bruce Elder and his wife Lisa (LeBlanc) of Hudson. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Larry, Audra, Phillip, Alicia, Adam, Andrew, Evan and Garrett; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her loving and faithful Labrador retriever, Harley, who was always by her side.

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 22, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central St., Hudson, as well as Friday, from 9:30-10:30a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. in St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 5 Washington St., Hudson. Burial in Arlington National cemetery will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in her name to St. Luke’s Church or to the Hudson Senior Center, 29 Church St., Hudson, MA 01749, which both meant so much to her.