Janice E. Busby, of Hudson

Hudson – Janice E. (Ficco) Busby, of Hudson, passed away Sunday, June 18, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving daughter of the late Henry Ficco and Helen (Walker) Ficco.

She was the devoted mother to her children, Diane Anastas of Marlborough, William and his wife Julia of Mendon, David and his girlfriend Gina Anello of Hudson, and Lisa Crane and her husband Michael of Hudson. She was the happiest grandmother to her cherished grandchildren, Taryn, Michele, Curtis, Coleman, Noah, Brianna, Cameron and Jack. She is also survived by her loving and caring siblings, her twin brother, James Ficco and his wife Shirley of Hudson; William and his wife Marie of Sarasota, Fla.; Beverly Moreau and her husband Robert of Falmouth; Gary and his wife Pam of Franklin; and Stephen and his longtime partner Judy Mitchell of Wrentham. She was predeceased by her oldest brother, Henry Ficco. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews, whom she adored. In addition, Janice was blessed with so many friends because of the kindness she possessed. She especially felt such joy in the friendships of Richard and Jackie Moraes of Kennebunk, Maine; June Streeter of Hudson; and childhood friend, Norma Vozzela of Norwood.

Janice was born in Milford and raised in Franklin. She was a 1955 graduate of Franklin High School. She attended college in Boston and then lived in Boston as she worked as an X-ray technician in a private practice.

She met and married her former husband, William, then embarked on the career that brought her the most joy and happiness in life, as a mother. She always felt happiest surrounded by her children and grandchildren, and her grand dogs.

She worked at Stratus Technologies for 30 years in the manufacturing department before retiring in 2003. She then spent her days enjoying all the things she loved most in life, her family, gardening, reading and baking.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 21, from 4-7 p.m., at Tighe-Hamilton Funeral Home, 50 Central Street, Hudson. Her funeral service will be held Thursday, June 22, at 11a.m., in the main chapel at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. And, smile every day.