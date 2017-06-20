St. Mary’s Credit Union donates to Marlborough Public Library Foundation

Marlborough – St. Mary’s Credit Union recently presented the Marlborough Public Library Foundation with a $5,000 grant in support of the library’s expansion and renovation project.

Pictured, from left to right: Margaret Cardello, library director; Tony Battista, St. Mary’s Credit Union vice president of marketing and Dan Verrico, vice president, Marlborough Public Library Foundation.

Photo/submitted