St. Mary’s Credit Union donates to Marlborough Public Library Foundation
Marlborough – St. Mary’s Credit Union recently presented the Marlborough Public Library Foundation with a $5,000 grant in support of the library’s expansion and renovation project.
Pictured, from left to right: Margaret Cardello, library director; Tony Battista, St. Mary’s Credit Union vice president of marketing and Dan Verrico, vice president, Marlborough Public Library Foundation.
Photo/submitted
