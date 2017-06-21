Grafton Historical Society marks 50th Antiques & Arts Fair

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

Grafton – A local nonprofit organization celebrated the landmark half-century anniversary of its major fundraiser. On an overcast June 17, the Grafton Historical Society presented its 50th annual Antiques & Arts Fair at Grafton Common. Guests browsed among dozens of booths offering antiques, collectibles, as well as artisans’ creations and demonstrations.

Once again, Tom Tomaszek brought his 40 years of experience as an appraiser to assess the value of visitors’ antiques and heirlooms. A few years ago at this fair, he appraised a collection of The Beatles prototype 45-RPM records to be worth $10,000.

Adding to the six-hour event’s ambience, the Kelly Clark Quartet provided live music from the gazebo. Food concessions were also available.

Proceeds from the fair help maintain the Grafton Historical Society Museum, preserve the collection and fund programs.