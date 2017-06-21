Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 | Posted by

Grafton Historical Society marks 50th Antiques & Arts Fair

Email, RSS Follow
Email

By Ed Karvoski Jr., Contributing Writer

 

The Kelly Clark Quartet entertains guests from the Grafton Common gazebo.
Photos/Ed Karvoski Jr.

Grafton – A local nonprofit organization celebrated the landmark half-century anniversary of its major fundraiser. On an overcast June 17, the Grafton Historical Society presented its 50th annual Antiques & Arts Fair at Grafton Common. Guests browsed among dozens of booths offering antiques, collectibles, as well as artisans’ creations and demonstrations.

Once again, Tom Tomaszek brought his 40 years of experience as an appraiser to assess the value of visitors’ antiques and heirlooms. A few years ago at this fair, he appraised a collection of The Beatles prototype 45-RPM records to be worth $10,000.

Adding to the six-hour event’s ambience, the Kelly Clark Quartet provided live music from the gazebo. Food concessions were also available.

Proceeds from the fair help maintain the Grafton Historical Society Museum, preserve the collection and fund programs. For more information, visit www.graftonhistoricalsociety.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/graftonhistory.

 

Marion Charpentier and Mary Stuart peruse jewelry.

Sandy Piscitelli and Sue Bicknell check out a carved wood sculpture.

Gathered at the Grafton Historical Society booth are (center) Nancy Therrien, president, with volunteers (l to r) Julie Harvey and Jane Nozzolillo, author of the children’s book “The Little House: The Big Move of the Little Grafton Savings Bank.”

Short URL: http://www.communityadvocate.com/?p=89300

Posted by on Jun 21 2017. Filed under Byline Stories, Grafton, People and Places, Photo Galleries, Region. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Leave a Reply

Please complete this math problem before clicking Submit * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.

Recently Commented

  • Monica: Hello I,d like to enroll my 5 yr old to boys and girls scout. How can I do that, I live in Hudson.
  • Beth Bishop: Laurie and I had thought of doing the Indy show, we decided against doing the show as it is the same...
  • Paul Scott Malcolmson: This was a great article about the 50th reunion of Hudson Catholic High School. The article...
  • Linda Cavallero: I am confused by the comment by Mr Lebeaux which seems to say the board voted against Article 12 but...
  • Community Advocate Staff: Karen, There is a database that has been started at the Westborough Town Hall. You can try...

Recently Added