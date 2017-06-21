Grafton police log, June 23 edition

Grafton

Sunday, June 4

9:39 a.m. Maple Ave. Erratic operator.

11:20 a.m. Main St. Ambulance medical – EMD.

6:34 p.m. Upton St. Threatening.

9:47 p.m. Providence Rd. Ambulance medical – EMD.

Monday, June 5

2:03 p.m. Worcester St. Accident – no injuries.

3:22 p.m. Bay Farm Ln. Trespassing.

3:41 p.m. Milford Rd. Suspicious auto.

4:38 p.m. Milford Rd. Erratic operator.

4:46 p.m. Pleasant St./Sunrise Ave. Suspicious person.

6:40 p.m. Tulip Cir. Ambulance medical -EMD.

Tuesday, June 6

12:01 a.m. Arrested, Michelle Vitale, 24, of 28 Trahan St., Apt. 1, Worcester, for op MV with license suspended, warrant.

8:31 a.m. Main St. Accident – property damage.

3:42 p.m. Main St./Saunders Dr. Suspicious activity.

4:11 p.m. Suzanne Ter./Snow Rd. Suspicious auto.

6:08 p.m. Worcester St. Accident – no injuries.

Wednesday, June 7

4:55 a.m. Adams Rd. Ambulance – medical.

8:23 a.m. Chestnut St. Suspicious auto.

2:52 p.m. Forest Ln. Well-being check.

3:42 p.m. Coventry Rd. Ambulance – medical.

3:47 p.m. Rodnick St. Harassment.

5:01 p.m. Arrested, Natasha Kirkland, 38, of 15 Elm St., Milford, for op MV with license suspended, op MV with registration suspended, uninsured motor vehicle, MV operator refuse to identify self.

5:08 p.m. Grafton Com. Suspicious person.

6:57 p.m. Worcester St. Disorderly person.

7:36 p.m. Lakeview/Shore Drs. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, June 8

12:47 a.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

12:59 a.m. John Dr. Disturbance – loud noise.

9:00 a.m. Milford Rd. Illegal dumping.

10:39 a.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

1:59 p.m. Hudson Ave. Larceny/theft.

7:02 p.m. North St. Disturbance – general.

8:57 p.m. Arrested, Ashley Jarrett, 23, of 7 Veterans Cir., Grafton, on warrant.

9:28 p.m. Arrested, Joseph M. Chausse, 22, of 107 Fitzpatrick Rd., Grafton, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, open container marijuana.

Friday, June 9

6:20 a.m. Bernard Rd. Ambulance – medical.

12:39 p.m. Leland St. Ambulance – medical.

5:11 p.m. Bridge St. Trespassing.

6:59 p.m. Powerline/Cheryl Drs. Suspicious auto.

8:59 p.m. Wheel Wright Rd. Ambulance – medical.

Saturday, June 10

7:22 a.m. Mill St. Water Main break.

9:52 a.m. Milford Rd. Road hazard.

10:09 a.m. Maple Ave. Scam/attempted scam.

1:13 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

3:38 p.m. Waterville Cir. Ambulance – medical.

5:56 p.m. Waterville/Shrewsbury Sts. Accident – property damage.

11:07 p.m. Upton St. Civil Dispute.

