Grafton police log, June 23 edition

Grafton

Sunday, June 4

9:39 a.m. Maple Ave. Erratic operator.

11:20 a.m. Main St. Ambulance medical – EMD.

6:34 p.m. Upton St. Threatening.

9:47 p.m. Providence Rd. Ambulance medical – EMD.

Monday, June 5

2:03 p.m. Worcester St. Accident – no injuries.

3:22 p.m. Bay Farm Ln. Trespassing.

3:41 p.m. Milford Rd. Suspicious auto.

4:38 p.m. Milford Rd. Erratic operator.

4:46 p.m. Pleasant St./Sunrise Ave. Suspicious person.

6:40 p.m. Tulip Cir. Ambulance medical -EMD.

Tuesday, June 6

12:01 a.m. Arrested, Michelle Vitale, 24, of 28 Trahan St., Apt. 1, Worcester, for op MV with license suspended, warrant.

8:31 a.m. Main St. Accident – property damage.

3:42 p.m. Main St./Saunders Dr. Suspicious activity.

4:11 p.m. Suzanne Ter./Snow Rd. Suspicious auto.

6:08 p.m. Worcester St. Accident – no injuries.

Wednesday, June 7

4:55 a.m. Adams Rd. Ambulance – medical.

8:23 a.m. Chestnut St. Suspicious auto.

2:52 p.m. Forest Ln. Well-being check.

3:42 p.m. Coventry Rd. Ambulance – medical.

3:47 p.m. Rodnick St. Harassment.

5:01 p.m. Arrested, Natasha Kirkland, 38, of 15 Elm St., Milford, for op MV with license suspended, op MV with registration suspended, uninsured motor vehicle, MV operator refuse to identify self.

5:08 p.m. Grafton Com. Suspicious person.

6:57 p.m. Worcester St. Disorderly person.

7:36 p.m. Lakeview/Shore Drs. Suspicious activity.

Thursday, June 8

12:47 a.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

12:59 a.m. John Dr. Disturbance – loud noise.

9:00 a.m. Milford Rd. Illegal dumping.

10:39 a.m. Providence Rd. Disturbance – general.

1:59 p.m. Hudson Ave. Larceny/theft.

7:02 p.m. North St. Disturbance – general.

8:57 p.m. Arrested, Ashley Jarrett, 23, of 7 Veterans Cir., Grafton, on warrant.

9:28 p.m. Arrested, Joseph M. Chausse, 22, of 107 Fitzpatrick Rd., Grafton, for OUI liquor, negligent operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, open container marijuana.

Friday, June 9

6:20 a.m. Bernard Rd. Ambulance – medical.

12:39 p.m. Leland St. Ambulance – medical.

5:11 p.m. Bridge St. Trespassing.

6:59 p.m. Powerline/Cheryl Drs. Suspicious auto.

8:59 p.m. Wheel Wright Rd. Ambulance – medical.

Saturday, June 10

7:22 a.m. Mill St. Water Main break.

9:52 a.m. Milford Rd. Road hazard.

10:09 a.m. Maple Ave. Scam/attempted scam.

1:13 p.m. Providence Rd. Harassment.

3:38 p.m. Waterville Cir. Ambulance – medical.

5:56 p.m. Waterville/Shrewsbury Sts. Accident – property damage.

11:07 p.m. Upton St. Civil Dispute.

The information from the police log is obtained directly from the official records maintained at each police station in our circulation area. It contains arrests and samplings of police activity. Those arrested are innocent until proven guilty. The Community Advocate will publish news of acquittals upon notification and a copy of court-issued documentation.

