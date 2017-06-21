Grafton Troop 107 to host summer bottle drive

Grafton – Boy Scout Troop 107 will hold their next bottle drive Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Bring your deposit bottles and cans to the Grafton Municipal Center, 30 Providence Road. Money raised from the bottle drive supports the Scout’s campouts, activities, community service projects, and routine expenses. In addition, 10 percent of bottle drive earnings are donated to a local charity.

During bottle drives, the Scouts will also be collecting non-perishable food to donate to a local food bank.

If you can’t make the drop off, the Boy Scouts can pick up at your home. Contact them at Bottledrive@troop107.Grafton-MA.org to schedule this before July 1 and include your name and address.

If you are interested in joining Troop 107 or would like more information, contact scoutmaster@troop107.grafton-ma.org.