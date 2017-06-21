Marlborough Library to kick off summer programs June 24

Marlborough – The Marlborough Public Library, 35 W. Main St., is set to launch its Summer Reading Program for children, teens and adults, plus special events for all ages.

Summer Reading Kick-off

The theme this year is “Build a Better World.” Every Bingo card, kid’s reading log, and teen scratch ticket submitted as part of the summer reading program will contribute one point toward the library’s running tally. Participants have the chance to earn great prizes, and, when the tally reaches 1,000 points, the library will make a meaningful donation to the Heifer Project on behalf of the library community.

On Saturday, June 24, come by the library to pick up your first Build a Better World Bingo Card or download a card at marlboroughpubliclibrary.org. With three different cards, you can play over and over again with many different fun combinations. Each card highlights reading and community participation.

Teens can earn tickets by checking out items from the library or attending a library program.

If your ticket is an “Instant Winner,” you get something from the prize box; choose from books, earbuds, candy and more. If your ticket says “Grand Prize Raffle,” you can enter the raffle for the grand prize of your choice.

Also on June 24, all ages are invited for the library’s annual Summer Reading Kick-off Party featuring a special performance by The Sciencetellers at 11 a.m. Following the show, there will be a pizza party and face painting, as well as trivia and a scavenger hunt throughout the day.

Special Events

For adults:

“Fake It ‘Til You Make It,” with Professor Kyle Moody of Fitchburg State University, will be held Thursday, June 29, from 6-8 p.m. Moody, will speak about fake news and media consumption in the 21st century. The talk will cover a wide variety of topics, ranging from the history of yellow journalism to the role that reporters play in media consumption and circulation. Moody will include basic strategies for information literacy to enable us to become better consumers of new media. Pre-registration required.

Medicare 101 will be held Tuesday, June 28, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Kristen Cooney, a Tufts Health Plan Medicare specialist, will guide participants on making informed decisions about your health care. If you’re looking to join a Medicare plan or switch from your existing one, she’d be happy to help you get started. Pre-registration required.

For teens:

The library offers two book clubs for teens. At each meeting, participants enjoy pizza, snacks, and a book chat. You can pick up a copy of this month’s selection at the circulation desk.

The High School Book Club will meet Tuesday, June 27, from 6-7 p.m. Journey to Wonderland with “Heartless” by Marissa Meyer. In this prequel to “Alice in Wonderland,” Cath would rather open a bakery and marry for love than accept a proposal from the King of Hearts, especially after meeting the handsome and mysterious court jester.

The Middle School Book Club meets Thursday, June 29, from 6-7 p.m. This month’s book is “The Thing About Jellyfish” by Ali Benjamin. Twelve-year-old Suzy Swanson wades through her intense grief over the loss of her best friend by investigating the rare jellyfish she is convinced was responsible for her friend’s death.

For children:

Ed the Wizard will perform Tuesday, June 27, from 2-3 p.m. The show, “Reading is Magic,” will demonstrate how inspiration can be found in a book and how a story can change one’s life. This magical performance in the library’s Bigelow Auditorium will feature plenty of opportunities for audience participation. It is a family event and all are welcome.

For more information on these and other events, call 508-624-6900. For a schedule, or to register online, visit the calendar of events at http://bit.ly/MarlboroughLibraryEvents.